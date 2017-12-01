× Man charged in connection with robbery at Kernersville sweepstakes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Kernersville sweepstakes, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Cedric O’Neal Long is charged with aid and abet to armed robbery.

At about 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers responded to an armed robbery at Tilley’s Internet Sweepstakes. Upon arrival, police learned a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.