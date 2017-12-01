× Judge dismisses motion for appropriate relief on jury misconduct in Corbett Trial

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge denied a motion to throw out guilty verdicts in the Corbett trial on the basis of jury misconduct.

Molly Corbett and her father Thomas Martens were convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Irish-native Jason Corbett, Molly’s husband. They were sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Defense attorney for Martens, David Freedman, says he plans on appealing the most recent ruling in the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Both attorneys already plan a joint appeal of the verdict and trial as a whole, which will be based strictly on legal arguments.