Investigators: Fort Bragg woman lied about son to collect more than $100,000 from the Feds and VA

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Fort Bragg woman is in jail after investigators say she collected thousands of dollars over the course of 17 years from the Federal Government under false pretenses. Investigators believe she obtained about $103,000 and acted “with the intent to cheat and defraud” the United States Social Security Administration and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to police reports, 60-year-old Elizabeth Cox was arrested in Fayetteville on Oct. 23 by Army CID and SBI without incident and transported to High Point. High Point Police are investigating. Police reports show Cox has a Fort Bragg address, and was born in Thomasville.

An arrest warrant says Cox presented the Federal Government, the US Social Security Administration and the VA false paperwork “claiming she had given birth to Oliver McCain Cox and that he was the son of a military veteran Randall Cox.” Randall Cox was receiving VA benefits at that time, and Elizabeth Cox filed paperwork to give a portion of those benefits to her son for child support, according to the paperwork. Investigators say Cox “falsified the birth of her son.”

Court paperwork says “The defendant knew at the time she presented the above-described information that the information was false and that she did not have permission to use said information to receive the above described federal funds.”

Cox had her bags packed at the door and tickets for a cruise when she was arrested in Fayetteville, according to court paperwork.

“We are not commenting on the fraud investigation at this time, because it’s still ongoing,” said High Point Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks. “When the investigation reaches the point where we can release more information, we will do so at that time.”

Cox is being held in Guilford County Jail under $1,000,000 secured bond. Her court date is set for Jan. 12.