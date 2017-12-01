High Point celebrates groundbreaking of new stadium with ‘Demo Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Folks lined up early up at the intersection of Church Avenue and Pine Street in High Point to get a good view of a small building demolition.

"I just thought I'd come see what's going on," said one of the viewers. "I didn't think I would be the first one in line."

The first 100 people at "Demo Day" got a free hot dog and Cracker Jacks. But the crowd continued to grow beyond 100. Everyone wanted to see the beginning of the long talked about multi-use stadium.

"I think it's overdue," said one of the on lookers. "We should have something like this."

The future 3,800-seat facility will host multiple events like football games and concerts. But the main tenant will be a baseball team.

"I think it will be exciting," Jill Harwood said. "More people will come around and know our city is alive."

In order to make way for the stadium, an old doctor's office had to go.

"I want to see the building get destroyed," said a young Jordan Tester.

To the delight of a large screaming crowd, heavy equipment smashed the building to pieces. In moments the old office was gone. And so were the people. But Jeron Hollis, director of communications and public engagement for the City of High Point, has a plan to keep the groundbreaking excitement and energy going into the future.

"We want people to keep the enthusiasm and excitement," Hollis said. "Go on social media, talk about it with your neighbors and friends, people in the community so we can keep the energy going."

The multi-use stadium is scheduled to open in 2019.