Greensboro police investigating double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating after two people died in a shooting in Greensboro late Thursday night, according to a press release.

At 11:16 p.m., officers went to the 1200 block of Woodbriar Avenue in reference to two people found injured. Arriving officers discovered the two victims had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving efforts were performed but both victims succumbed to their injuries.

They have been identified as 25-year-old Derek Brown and 24-year-old Sharease Haley.

Police say they were in a relationship.

Woodbriar Avenue is closed between Phillips Avenue and Patio Place due to the investigation, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

JUST IN: @GSO_Police confirm the two victims in last night’s homicide were in a romantic relationship @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/UidHJ24aor — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 1, 2017

Two tow trucks now on scene, but Woodbriar Ave. is still closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/ygzvCNp6ch — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 1, 2017