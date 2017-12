× Greensboro police investigating bank robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a bank robbery of the Wells Fargo at 4801 W. Market St., according to a news release.

Police were notified at 4:27 p.m. that a man entered the business produced a handgun, demanded and received money, and then exited the business after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.