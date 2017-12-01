Dog trapped in car for days with dead owner returned home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A dog that was trapped in a car with its dead owner for days is now home, WFLA reports.

Dan Hart was on the way home to Florida from Texas with his dog, Sandy, when a medical emergency forced him to pull over in Harrison County, Mississippi. Hart died in the vehicle.

Sandy spent eight days in the truck until a tow truck driver spotted them, according to WLOX.

The dog was taken to a Mississippi humane society.

“We didn’t even know that Sandy was alive. We didn’t even know what happened,” Hart’s widow Carolyn told WFLA.

Carolyn's friend Michelle Londke spotted Sandy’s photo on Facebook and, along with Sherryl Jenkinson, arranged a trip to go pick up Sandy.

“They are angels,” Carolyn told WFLA. “I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know how I could ever repay everybody’s kindness.”