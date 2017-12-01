× Couple accused of putting infant son in microwave

PARK HILLS, Mo. — A Missouri couple is accused abusing their infant son by putting him in a microwave “for a short period of time,” The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak, both 22, were charged on Tuesday with felony abuse or neglect of a child.

The injuries were discovered on April 11 when the baby was taken to a St. Louis hospital for a rash. Doctors found second-degree facial burns and head injuries, which Mikala said happened when someone accidentally cleaned her son’s face with a towel containing a bleach-type disinfectant.

A social worker with the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services said at a hearing Monday that the woman blamed the head wounds on the father for dropping the baby while imitating a television commercial. The social worker also said she believed he placed the infant in the microwave and turned it on for a “short period of time.”

According to KFVS, the child is having developmental issues due to the head injuries and will have a long road to recovery.

The newspaper reports the couple also has a daughter but waived custody shortly after she was born in 2016.

They are both behind bars on a $500,000 bond.