Church pays Christmas layaway bills at Walmart

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia church treated customers to a Christmas surprise after it paid off layaway bills at a local Walmart, WTRF reports.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ohio County was able to pay the bills after it dipped into a trust given to them more than 100 years ago.

The trust was from a family whose daughter had died and was meant to be used for children at Christmas.

“The criteria for this was that the people had to be residents of Ohio County, either Wheeling or Triadelphia, and they needed to have children,” said the Rev. Mark Seitz. “They needed to be buying toys. So the layaways that we were paying off were toys for children for Christmas. And the manager went through and found people in those two communities and as far as I know, they are not going to be told who did this, just that it was done for them.”

The church had hoped to remain anonymous but word quickly spread after posts about the act were published on social media.

It’s unknown exactly how many layaways were paid off.