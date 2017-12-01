× 81-year-old NC man accused of shooting wife to death

LINDEN, N.C. — An 81-year-old North Carolina man is accused of shooting his 75-year-old wife to death, according to WTVD.

Deputies said Lena Jackson was shot to death in a home in Linden on Nov. 22.

Her husband, Robert Jackson Sr., was hospitalized after the shooting and released the next day.

After interviewing him and reviewing the evidence, he was arrested in connection with her death.

He’s being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.