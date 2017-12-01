× 4 arrested for animal cruelty in Davidson County; 2 animals found dead in home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have been arrested after animals were found living in inhumane conditions at a Davidson County home, according to a news release.

Terry Ray Potts Sr., 43, of Clemmons; Crystal Robinson Potts, 42, of Clemmons; Christopher Ray Potts, 17, of Clemmons; and Terry Ray Potts Jr. are each charged with one count of misdemeanor animal abandonment, two counts of felony kill animal by starvation and three counts of felony cruelty to animals.

On Thursday, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into reported animal cruelty at 1179 West Center Street Extension after receiving a 911 call.

During the investigation, several animals were seized due to inhumane conditions. Two other animals were found deceased inside of the residence.

Terry Potts Sr. received a $5,000 secured bond. Crystal Potts received a $10,000 secured bond. Christopher Potts received a $1,000 secured bond. All three were placed in the Davidson County Detention Center. No bond information was available for Terry Potts Jr.