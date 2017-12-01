× 2 charged in Winston-Salem business robberies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teens have been arrested in connection with robbing two Winston-Salem businesses at gunpoint, according to a news release.

Josiah Alexander Dukes, 18, and Richard Isaiah Dukes, 19, both of Winston-Salem, are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The two are accused of robbing the Subway at 329 Jonestown Road on Nov. 25 and Kristy’s Food Mart at 2609 N. Liberty St. on Nov. 29.

Both suspects are being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.