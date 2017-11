DOVER, Del. — An earthquake centered near Dover was felt for hundreds of miles along the East Coast.

The USGS reports a 4.4-magnitude quake struck about six miles east-northeast of Dover.

According to a map from the USGS, the quake was felt in North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The earthquake was originally reported as a 5.1 magnitude earthquake but was downgraded to 4.4.