Toddler loses memorial teddy bear meant for ashes of late father

LIMINGTON, Maine — A Maine family is asking for help after a 3-year-old boy lost a special teddy bear meant for the ashes of his late father.

According to WCSH, Nathaniel Lambert’s father died in a car crash on May 17. To remember him, Nathaniel carries the memorial bear, named “Daddy Bear,” everywhere he goes.

But on Wednesday, Lambert and his mother were at the Maine Mall when the bear was lost.

The boy’s aunt, Molly Whyte, posted about the lost bear in a Facebook group Thursday morning.

The post reads, “This is his Daddy bear. He is 3 years old, and this bear is for his father’s ashes. He normally wears a sweater that would show that he is a memorial. If you found this bear, with the zipper up his back, please for the love of god return him to the mall.”