× Thomasville man charged with abusing 9-year-old boy

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Thomasville man is accused of abusing a 9-year-old boy, according to a press release.

On Sept. 21, Davidson County Department of Social Services notified the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to the possible child abuse of a child. The boy and his siblings were taken to the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center where he was found to have severe bruising around his right ear and a ruptured eardrum.

Kenneth Wayne Gordon, of Noahtown Road, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse.

He is behind bars on a $25,000 secured bond.