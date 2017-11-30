Teen trying to kill bed bug sets fire, causes $300K in damages

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old Ohio boy trying to kill a bed bug accidentally sparked an apartment fired that caused $300,000 in damages, according to Fox19.

The fire happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Cincinnati. Officials say the teen lit a match after soaking the bed bug with alcohol.

“This was accidental. He wasn’t in there just playing with matches. It wasn’t the smartest thing, obviously, but he was trying to get rid of a bed bug,” a fire official said.

Three adults and five children were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is working to find housing for the displaced residents.

Fire breaks out at Mt Airy apartment after a child tries to kill a bed bug with alcohol and a match. 8 people displaced. $300k worth of damage @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/w5nz3R16Yg — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) November 29, 2017