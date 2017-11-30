× Shot fired into Winston-Salem State University residence hall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shot was fired into a Winston-Salem State University residence hall Wednesday night, according to an alert sent out by campus police.

At 6:25 p.m, campus police responded to a call from the Foundation Heights residence hall regarding a bullet that had traveled into one of the rooms from the outside.

No injuries were reported.

Campus police do not have any suspects in this case at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call campus police at (336) 750-2900.