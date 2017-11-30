× Panthers’ Luke Kuechly named NFC Defensive Player of Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

It’s the fifth time that Kuechly, who scored the Panthers’ first defensive touchdown of the season on Sunday, has earned the honor. He surpassing defensive end Julius Peppers for the most weekly defensive player honors won as a Panther.

Carolina trailed the Jets 20-18 early in the fourth quarter when defensive end Wes Horton sacked Jets quarterback Josh McCown and forced a fumble. A charging Kuechly quickly scooped up the ball and ran 34 yards for his second career touchdown.

The Panthers went on to defeat the Jets 35-27.

Kuechly had 10 tackles against the Jets and leads the team with 88 tackles this season.

LUUUUKE who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week! https://t.co/d1RWNMRzAx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 29, 2017