× North Carolina veteran wins $250K on scratch-off, plans to create non-profit counseling center

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 22-year Army veteran from North Carolina plans to use his $250,000 lottery prize to help people battling substance abuse, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Terry McClelland stopped by the Speedway gas station in Statesville on Saturday to try his luck on the North Carolina Education Lottery’s $250,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off game.

“When I scratched that ticket, I couldn’t believe it,” McClelland said. “It’s still unbelievable.”

According to The Charlotte Observer, McClelland plans to use the money to help his wife, also named Terry, create a non-profit counseling center.

“This is what I was put on this earth to do,” said Mrs. McClelland, who is pursuing a doctorate degree in psychology. “It’s my calling. This is why I did all those years of college. There’s people out there that need something, and now we are going to be able to help and bless someone else.”

After state and federal tax withholdings, the couple took home $173,754.