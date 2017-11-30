× NC woman charged after 3-year-old son dies when she refused take him to doctor

GARNER, N.C. — A 22-year-old North Carolina woman is charged with negligent child abuse after her 3-year-old son died after she failed to take him to the doctor, WNCN reports.

Deysi Yhuriko Martinez was arrested on Wednesday after she failed to provide care for her son when he “fell ill” on Aug. 9. The boy eventually died around 3 p.m. on Aug. 10.

According to WTVD, the incident happened at an extended stay hotel in Garner and police are working to learn how the boy was injured.

Martinez is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse serious bodily injury.

She is behind bars on a $150,000 secured bond.