NC State football coach Dave Doeren turns down Tennessee to remain at school

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dave Doeren, head football coach for the N.C. State Wolfpack, has turned down a vacant coaching position with the Tennessee Volunteers and will remain at the school, Sports Illustrated reports.

There had been talks that Doeren might leave after Tennessee had been targeting him. But sources say that he plans to stay put after NC State offered him a new contract with increases in compensation and term.

“My family loves it here too much. I’m here because I love my players and my recruits,” Doeren told ESPN.

Tennessee has pursued Doeren, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm and had an agreement fall apartment with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday.

Doeren is 33-30 overall and 15-25 in the ACC in five seasons with the Wolfpack.