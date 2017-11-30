Man charged with DWI in Davidson County wreck that injured 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Five people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Davidson County Wednesday evening.

The wreck happened at Interstate 85 and U.S. 64 shortly before 7 p.m.

A van coming off of the I-85 ramp hit a Ford Mustang traveling on U.S. 64.

Trooper Jeff Boozer said Joseph Miller, 32, of Chapel Hill, was the driver of the van and was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Miller is charged with DWI, careless and reckless driving, driving with no operator's license and a seat belt violation.

Miller was ejected from the van during the crash and is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

Four people in the Mustang were injured and taken to the hospital. Erick Carbaja-Cruz is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Ezequiel Tejeda Jr., Miguel Rveda and Kevin Tejeda are all in stable condition.