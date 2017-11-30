× Man charged in crash that killed passenger during Eden police chase

EDEN, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a police chase and crash in Eden that killed a passenger in his vehicle, according to a news release from Eden police.

Ricky Carlton Martin, 32, of Eden, is charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felony death by motor vehicle.

On Nov. 16, an Eden police officer tried to pull over a 1997 Kia Sophia driven by Martin.

Martin allegedly sped away and was driving erratically, the release said. Martin allegedly did not heed the officer’s blue lights and siren.

While traveling north on N.C. 14, the vehicle continued to accelerate, the release said. As the vehicle passed Aiken Road, Martin lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway on the west side of N.C. 14, traveled down the embankment and overturned.

Katarria Renay Moyer, a passenger in Martin’s vehicle, was killed in the crash.

Martin was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries after the crash.

Martin has since been released from the hospital and is currently being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.