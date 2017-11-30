× Jim Nabors, known for his role as Gomer Pyle, dead at 87

HONOLULU — Jim Nabors, the actor known for his role as Gomer Pyle in the “Andy Griffith Show,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 87.

Steve Uyehara of Hawaii News Now confirmed Nabors’ death Thursday afternoon. WTHR’s Dave Calabro also confirmed the actor’s death.

Nabors, who recently lived in Hawaii, was born and raised in Sylacauga, Alabama. He was discovered by Andy Griffith while working at a nightclub in Santa Monica and appeared on “The Andy Griffith Show” from 1962 to 1964.

Nabors’ character of Gomer Pyle was a Marine from Mayberry, North Carolina stationed at Camp Henderson near Los Angeles in the 1960s.

Nabors was also known for his appearances on multiple variety shows in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

For several years, Nabors performed “Back Home Again in Indiana” during the opening ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500.

In 2013, Hawaii News Now reported Nabors married Stan Cadwallader, 64, his companion of 38 years.

The two reportedly wed in Seattle on Jan. 15.

“I’m 82 and he’s in his 60s and so we’ve been together for 38 years and I’m not ashamed of people knowing, it’s just that it was such a personal thing, I didn’t tell anybody,” Nabors told Hawaii News Now. “I’m very happy that I’ve had a partner of 38 years and I feel very blessed. And, what can I tell you, I’m just very happy.”

