Former ‘Today Show’ employee accuses Matt Lauer of sexual assault

NEW YORK — NBC has received at least two more complaints about former “Today Show” host Matt Lauer, one accusing him of sexual assault, according to The New York Times.

The woman, who asked that her name is not used, said Lauer called her to his office in 2001, locked the door and assaulted her. She said she then passed out and had to be taken to a nurse.

The complaint came just hours after Variety released an article detailing multiple harassment accusations against him.

Some of the claims include that Lauer reportedly gave a colleague a sex toy as a present, including an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her.

Another report says he called a female employee to his office, dropped his pants and showed her his penis. The Variety report claims after the employee didn’t do anything, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act with him.

The New York Times was in touch with an accuser who then met with NBC lawyers and human resources officials on Monday evening.

An investigation into the claims followed on Tuesday. A decision was made to terminate his employment on Tuesday evening — a swift turnaround time.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, a close friend of Lauer’s, called and talked with him, according to a source with knowledge of the process.

Lauer, 59, was officially fired from NBC News on Wednesday.