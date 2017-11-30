× Dog chases girl onto SC school bus, bites driver

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A student in South Carolina is still shaken up after a dog chased her onto the school bus Wednesday morning and then attacked the bus driver, WSOC reports.

“I thought I was going to die,” said Joselyn Campos, a 10th-grader at Lancaster High School.

The dog’s owner said he turned his pit bull over to animal control and the dog was put to sleep.

Campos said her next door neighbor’s dog started chasing her as she walked to the bus in Lancaster County. She said she swung her backpack at the dog in self-defense, but the dog turned more aggressive.

The bus driver closed the door after Campos boarded, but the dog charged through a small opening and bit the bus driver, who was attempting to protect students.

No students were injured.

“It was running toward me and I just got my book bag and started hitting the dog,” Campos said. “The bus driver got her elbows like that and the dog attacked her elbow.”

The Lancaster School District praised the first-year driver for keeping students safe. She is undergoing treatment to recover from the bite.