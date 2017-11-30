× Body found in car down embankment near Lexington; car registered to missing man

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies found a body inside a car down an embankment in Davidson County Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff David Grice.

The car was discovered around 3 p.m. down an embankment near the intersection of Odell Owen Road and Pine Top Road, west of Lexington.

Grice said the vehicle is registered to Christopher Justin Grubbs, who has been missing since Nov. 20.

Grice said the body has not yet been identified.

35.821346 -80.287460