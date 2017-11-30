× Arrest made after woman shot in head in possible road rage incident in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was shot in the head during a possible road rage incident in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Jalen Okeith Watlington, 21, of Burlington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Officers came to the intersection of West Webb Avenue and North Fisher Street Thursday afternoon and found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospital by helicopter.

Burlington police believe the woman may have been injured during a road rage incident.

Watlington was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.