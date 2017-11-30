Alamance-Burlington School System adding longer stop arms to some of its buses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Alamance-Burlington School System is working to keep kids safe as they get on and off buses.

During a day count last year, 24 drivers passed school buses during pick-up or drop off.

Al Smith, the transportation director for the school system, says that number has remained steady for the last few years, but he's not giving up.

“Theoretically we risk losing the life of 3,100 kids every day at a bus stop, because of people passing stopped school buses,” Smith said.

Smith used left over funds from the last school year to add extended stop arms on 25 of the school's roughly 150 buses.

The signs extend four and a half feet farther than the original ones.

“We have not done a day count on these buses to see statistically whether or not they are making a difference, but just talking to drivers they say they're obviously making a difference,” Smith said.

Smith says the added arms are part of a pilot program, but he hopes they become a long-term fixture on all buses.

“I’d love to see them be put on school buses statewide and be part of the specifications when the buses are ordered,” Smith said.