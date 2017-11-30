2 urban farms in High Point bouncing back after vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Two urban farms in High Point are bouncing back after someone vandalized them and stole produce from the fields just before Thanksgiving.

The people behind From the Ground Up are wondering why someone would target a group that gives back to the community.

“It was just a mix of anger and frustration and sadness that somebody would do this," said Victoria Hensley, the urban farm facilitator.

Hensley and other volunteers spent the week patching holes and mending fences.

Vandals threw more than a dozen rocks through the plastic greenhouse cover at the site on Pershing Street.

“Brand new plastic. It’s only been there about a month," Hensley said.

At the farm on White Oak Street, vandals broke in through the farm's fence and stole several collard plants that should have been on someone's plate for Thanksgiving.

“Instead they had kind of wiped out the whole field for themselves," Hensley said.

Hensley says she thinks kids are likely behind the damage. The damage will cost nearly $1,000 to fix.

The group didn't go to the police and they're not letting it dampen their resolve. Instead, they're focusing on moving forward.

“Even though they tried to hurt the project, it hasn’t really stopped us from doing what we’re going to do," Hensley said. "We love our neighbors. We love being here and building these relationships, so we’re going to keep trekking on.”

From the Ground Up has built six farms in High Point in just one year.

“This is considered a food desert," Hensley said.

The group is adding a second greenhouse to its Pershing Street site.

“They’re able to grow year-round," Hensley said.

They're taking empty, unused lots around the city and turning them into something fruitful.

“We’re trying to beautify and get people engaged to really connect with the neighbors and build a stronger community is really what High Point needs," Hensley said.

If you want to help out the folks at From the Ground Up, they always need more volunteers. You don't have to come with a green thumb -- they'll teach you that. They just need volunteers who want to help out the community.

You can check out the site at 1300 Pershing St. for yourself at the first Community Christmas Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

They'll have hot soup, pictures with Santa and hold a "greenhouse lighting" ceremony.