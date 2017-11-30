Woman shot in head in possible road rage incident in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was shot in the head during a possible road rage incident in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Officers came to the intersection of West Webb Avenue and North Fisher Street Thursday afternoon and found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to UNC Hospital by helicopter.
Burlington police believe the woman may have been injured during a road rage incident involving another vehicle.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.
36.095692 -79.437799