Trail of missing Florida teen, coach surfaces in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 17-year-old Florida high school student who disappeared over the weekend, believed to be with a 27-year-old soccer coach from her high school, was spotted in Fayetteville on Sunday, Florida authorities told WRAL.

Fayetteville police referred all questions to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Columbia County deputies believe Caitlyn Frisina, who plays soccer at Fort White High School, might be with the school’s head boys soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez.

Deputies said Frisina left her home of her own accord and fully erased her phone prior to leaving.

Rodriguez has been suspended from his position pending an investigation.

Deputies told WJXT Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Marys, Georgia, on Sunday and authorities believe the two could be traveling north in a red 2001 Mercury Sable with Florida tag number Z04CSC.

Frisina has family in Pennsylvania and New York and Rodriguez has family in Canada, according to the sheriff’s office.

No charges are pending against Rodriguez but Frisina will be returned to her parents’ custody if she is located.

Scarlet Frisina, Caitlyn Frisina’s mother, told WJXT Rodriguez coached the teen in the past and is a longtime family friend.

Frisina’s mother said she wants her daughter to let the family know she is OK and to come home.

Anyone with information about Frisina’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 719-2005.