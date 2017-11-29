× Thomasville man faces multiple heroin trafficking charges, behind bars on $750K bond

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Thomasville man has been charged with multiple drug trafficking charges in Davidson County, according to a press release.

On Nov. 21, 58-year-old William Robert Cain was arrested following an ongoing drug investigation that began in October.

Cain was charged with twelve counts of trafficking heroin, five counts of maintaining a vehicle, one count of selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school, three counts of sell/deliver heroin and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives seized 21.76 grams of heroin.

Cain was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond. He has a Jan. 25 court date.