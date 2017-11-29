Red wolf protections could disappear, along with the species

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The effort to save red wolves in North Carolina has lasted 30 years, but could end soon depending on a U.S. Senate panel decision.

That Senate committee, at the request of Sen. Thom Tillis, has asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to end the program aimed at saving red wolves from extinction. The species, native to North Carolina, went extinct in the wild in the 1980s. Captive wolves were released shortly after and were able to re-populate in the wild -- however, the Red Wolf Coalition told FOX8 it's only aware of 25 remaining red wolves in the state.

In an explanatory statement regarding the program, the Senate Appropriations Committee wrote:

"The program has failed to meet population goals for the Red Wolf and has impacted North Carolina landowners and the populations of several other native species. The Committee encourages the Service to consider ending the program in fiscal year 2018 and expects the Service to work closely with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission during fiscal year 2018 as it determines further actions on this matter."

The statement also referenced the 2015 request from the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to end the program and declare red wolves extinct.

Rep. Pricey Harrison said in a Wednesday interview that she's disappointed the proposal is even being considered.

"It's one of the most endangered species on the planet, native to northeastern North Carolina, and I think it's a shame, I'm heartbroken about it," Harrison said. "It's a species that doesn't thrive in captivity so we are just looking at the demise of red wolves on this planet and I don't know why anyone thinks its a good idea."

The North Carolina Zoo has been instrumental in maintaining the red wolf population in captivity. The zoo currently has 18 red wolves in an off-site breeding area and two on zoo property for guests to see.

Zoo officials issued this statement to FOX8 regarding the proposal: