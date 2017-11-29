× Parkland High School student robbed, shots fired near school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Parkland High School student was robbed and shots were fired near the school Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

At around 4 p.m., a 16-year-old male Parkland High student was standing outside the auditorium at the school when a suspect grabbed his headphones off his head and ran towards the city pool area next to the school.

The student chased the suspect as he was running into a wooded area next to the school.

As he was chasing the suspect, he saw a second suspect running his direction from the pool area.

All three ran into a wooded area beside the school and the student said one of the suspects fired two shots. The student was not injured and ran back to the school.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.