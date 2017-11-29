× Mother accused of throwing 3-week-old son at father during argument

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is accused of fracturing her 3-week-old son’s skull after she threw him at his father’s feet during an argument, according to The Times-Picayune.

The boy’s father told authorities he had been arguing with 24-year-old Heidy Rios when she threw the infant at his feet and yelled an expletive, telling him to “take” his son.

The father took his son to the hospital on Nov. 23 and doctors determined the infant suffered a fracture to his right temporal bone. Rios was arrested the next day.

Rios first told officers she didn’t know how her son was hurt, but she later said she “may have dropped the child” during the argument.

Rios is charged with cruelty to a juvenile.