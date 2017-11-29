Local company assesses sexual harassment in the workplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Due to the recent announcements of sexual misconduct an harassment claims in the workplace, Nina Lovett, with HRD Strategies, said companies have been calling her officer asking for preventive strategies.

"One problem in a lot of the policies that we see in a traditional handbook, they don’t give the employee a lot of avenues. So it's always important to say you can go to your human relations department, go to your supervisor or any member of management," Lovett said. "Sometimes we just go in and do some interviews and assess the culture. And we may find out that we need to conduct some focus groups or do a culture survey."

The company, based in Greensboro, offers advice on human resources, organizational cultures and business processes. HRD Strategies assists in sexual misconduct investigations as an unbiased third party.

Sexual discrimination is protected by federal law under Title VII in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Lovett said though the law has not changed, it's important for human resource management to stay up to date in continuing education and or training courses that may assist employees.