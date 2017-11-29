Liberty businesses hope for big impact as Toyota-Mazda plant decision looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, N.C. -- Small towns are often forgotten.

Carol Wall knows because she's been open for business in one for nearly a decade.

She owns Awesome Finds in downtown Liberty.

“It's a small town. It's a quaint town and there's so many bigger places that take away from us,” she said.

Getting people to come inside is the same problem Jane Moore faces with her restaurant, Hurricane Jane’s, just a block away.

“It's been hard. There was time where it was just me and my husband. He was back there cooking and I was waiting to tables,” Moore said.

However, with a decision looming on where to put the Toyota-Mazda plant, things could get easier.

For most people in Liberty, optimism surrounds the possibly of it being nearby at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

“It's going to bring more people in town. This town is going to boom. I really believe that. I feel bad for the ones that are losing their land and don't want to give up their land, but I think this town will do better,” Moore said.

“A plant like that doesn't just come by itself. They have to have machinists and you get machine shops and you get this and you get that because that all comes along with what they do,” Wall said.

The size of the site is now almost 1,900 acres.

However, this auto factory could hire as many as 4,000 people. It is something that could make a small town known.

“I don't want to lose Liberty as it is, but yet I want Liberty to be like it is but better,” Wall said.

The other potential site is near Siler City, just southeast of the Piedmont Triad.

Toyota-Mazda plans to announce its decision by the early part of next year. ​