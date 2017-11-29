‘He was a little drunk’: 4-year-old served alcoholic milkshake at restaurant, mother says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman says her 4-year-old son accidentally drank half of an alcoholic milkshake before she looked at the receipt and noticed the mistake, according to WTAE.

Brianne McKee said she stopped by a restaurant called BRGR in Cranberry Township on Sunday and ordered food and drinks. As a treat, her son Stryler got a milkshake to go.

While on the way home, McKee looked at the receipt and noticed the s'mores milkshake was an adult version with vodka.

“He was a little drunk,” Mckee told the station.

BRGR has since apologized for the incident and said it was "unacceptable," but Mckee says the management didn’t act concerned.

“They didn't care. Nobody cared. And I'm getting loud it was like nobody had kids no one understood why I am so heartsick,” Mckee said.

Mckee took Stryler to the doctor Monday and they’re running some tests as a precaution.