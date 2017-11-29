× Grinch steals Christmas trees from Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say someone stole at least half a dozen trees from a church in Charlotte.

According to WSOC, the trees have been sold at Saint Gabriel’s Church for 32 years.

Members of the tree drive said that over the years, if someone needed a tree and couldn’t pay for it, they’ve never had a problem giving them one.

St. Gabriel Men’s Club has helped people pick out the focal point of their Christmas celebrations, and this year, was the first time someone stole trees.

“It never came to us that somebody might load up a trailer and take us off like that,” said club chairman Glenn Shorkey.

Parents were waiting at a school bus stop at about 7 a.m. Monday when they saw someone stealing the trees.

“They looked down here, they saw somebody loading some of the wrapped trees into a trailer and they know that there shouldn’t be anybody there,” Shorkey said.

He says the thief quickly drove away with $600 worth of Christmas trees.

There are still have plenty of trees to sell and Shorkey wishes the Grinch who stole the Christmas trees the best.