Garrison Keillor fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

Posted 12:41 pm, November 29, 2017, by

394073 06: Author Garrison Keillor takes abreak from signing copies of his new book "Lake Wobegon, Summer 1956" at a Waldenbooks store September 5, 2001 in Northbrook, IL. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Garrison Keillor has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Minnesota Public Radio announced Keillor’s termination in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The statement read, in part, “Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) is terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.”

Keillor retired last year as a radio host for the Prarie Home Companion, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac.”

