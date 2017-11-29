× Garrison Keillor fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

Garrison Keillor has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Minnesota Public Radio announced Keillor’s termination in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The statement read, in part, “Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) is terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.”

Keillor retired last year as a radio host for the Prarie Home Companion, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac.”

