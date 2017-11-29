Diabetes: Wound care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Diabetes can affect all parts of the body and diabetic nerve damage can turn an ordinary scrape, cut or burn into a serious issue. If a wound does develop, immediate treatment and healing is very important. Faster healing provides less chance for an infection or other complications.

Your treatment team may include your primary care physician, podiatrist, nurse, endocrinologist, vascular surgeon, orthopedic surgeon, dermatologist, infectious disease specialist, physical therapist, or others.

Treatment may include:

taking pressure off the area, especially when the wound is on the foot

removing dead skin and tissue

applying medicines or dressings to the wound

therapy to improve blood circulation

skin graft or skin substitutes

managing blood sugar and other health problems

Controlling your blood sugar may help with wound healing. It’s also important to avoid all tobacco and nicotine products since they interfere with wound healing.

The earlier a wound is detected; the better treatment outcomes normally are. A wound may be apparent after a cut, scrape, burn, or surgery, but sometimes a wound is less obvious. This is especially a concern for people with diabetic nerve damage affecting their feet. If you find an open sore on the skin of your foot, visit your doctor right away. Do not wait for pain, fever, pus, or redness to develop. At each of your visits with your diabetes doctor, take off your socks and shoes. The nurse or doctor can look for wounds and check for risk factors for skin ulcers. With appropriate steps, you can lower your risk of a diabetic foot wound.

You can help prevent wounds from developing by knowing your risk factors and making healthy lifestyle changes. You are at higher risk for a diabetic foot ulcer if you have:

neuropathy

poor blood circulation

a foot deformity (such as a bunion or a hammer toe)

inappropriate shoes

uncontrolled blood sugar

or a history of a foot ulcer in the past

Lifestyle habits that can help minimize the growth of foot ulcers and other wounds include:

choosing healthy eating habits

managing your weight

being physically active

wearing appropriate footwear

avoiding tobacco

and following your doctor’s advice about certain medicines

Physician Background:

Dr. Jeffrey S. Kerr is a board-certified endocrinologist and member of Cone Health Medical Staff. Dr. Kerr is a 2000 graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Cone Health and completed his fellowship in Endocrinology at Southern Illinois School of Medicine.