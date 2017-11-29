Davidson County assisted living facility employee accused of exploiting elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County assisted living facility employee is charged with exploiting the elderly after investigators say she tried to obtain a patient's personal information.

Cianna Moore, 25, was arrested at Grayson Creek Assisted Living in Welcome on Tuesday. She works as a primary care aid for the facility.

She's been released on a $3,500 secured bond and is expected in court in January.

According to an arrest warrant, Moore tried to obtain the Social Security number and birth date of a patient, with the intent to use that information.

“The elders that are in the long-term care facilities are sometimes at a higher risk because they’re vulnerable," said Thessia Everthart-Roberts, the director at Davidson County Senior Services. "The aids and the staff that work at the long-term care facility, you know, they trust them. They trust them with their care. So sometimes it is easier for this to happen.”

FOX8 called Grayson Creek, but the employee who answered the phone said no one will comment on what happened. The employee wouldn't say if Moore still has her job or what kind of responsibilities Moore performed as a primary care aid.

Everhart-Roberts says Moore's arrest, sadly, doesn't surprise her.

“Because it’s happened so often and that is so unfortunate," she said. "You get a sense of anger because, you know, their job and our job is to protect seniors and also to look out for their welfare and well-being.”

There are several ways to look out for aging parents in assisted living or nursing homes.

North Carolina has a star rating system for adult care facilities.

You can see if a center has any deficiencies, violations or has paid any fines. Right now, Grayson Creek is listed at three out of four possible stars.

To avoid identity theft, Everhart-Roberts suggests not keeping your parents' Social Security cards in their home. Consider giving a trusted family member the power of attorney. Monitor your parents' annual credit report and banking activity online to see if anything unusual is happening.

She also suggests talking to them about what kind of care they're getting and their interactions with the staff, both before you move them into a home and while they're living there.

“Ask these questions. 'Has anyone been asking you for any personal information?'" said Everhart-Roberts. "But you can do it in a loving way and in a way that will not make the resident feel as if they’re done something wrong.”

Every senior care facility also has an independent representative to advocate for its patients, called an ombudsman. That person's picture and phone number should be placed in the lobby of every facility.

If you think your parent has fallen for a scam, call the facility's ombudsman and police.