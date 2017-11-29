× Cookie recipes for the holidays

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — It’s cookie time. Whether you’re making cookies for Santa or sweet gifts for your friends and family, we’ve got the perfect recipes.

Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery in Davidson County shared some great cookies to try this holiday season.

Chocolate candy cane cookies

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 cup of unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 cup sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup peppermint crunch pieces

White chocolate

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, sea salt, and cocoa. Set aside. With a mixer, cream together butter and sugars until smooth. Add eggs one at a time. Next, add the extracts, mix until just combined. Gradually add the flour mixture and beat until just combined. Mix in the chocolate chips. Roll the cookies into rounded tablespoons and place 2 inches apart on a baking pan. Bake for 10 minutes or until set but still soft in the middle. Let cool. Melt white chocolate in the bowl and dip half the cookie and lay it on wax paper or tinfoil. Sprinkle the dipped hall with crushed peppermints. Let dry.

Snowball cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup of softened unsalted butter

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. With a mixer cream butter for 30 seconds. Add 2/3 cup of powdered sugar and salt, until creamed. Add vanilla. Sprinkle the cornstarch over the mixture but don’t combine, the cornstarch will help disperse the flour evenly. Add one cup of flour over the cornstarch and blend slowly. Add the 1/2 cup of remaining flour and blend. Add the chopped pecans by hand. Roll onto tablespoons balls and bake for 18 minutes. Place the remaining powdered sugar in a bowl. Let the cookies cool for 5 minutes, then roll into the powdered sugar and let finish cooling. Once completely cool, roll one more time in powdered sugar and press the sugar into the cookies.

Christmas tree sugar cookies

Ingredients:

Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe or refrigerated sugar cookie dough

Cut out Christmas tree shapes with cookie cutters. Bake and let cool completely.

Directions:

Mix together royal icing

4 cups of powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons of meringue powder

2 tablespoons of water or milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Mix together until smooth. Using an icing bag with a very small tip outline your cookies and let set. Add a small teaspoon amount of water to icing to make slightly thinner and spread on the inside. Add shimmer sprinkles or your favorite. Let set up.

Stacked Christmas tree cookies

Ingredients:

Use your favorite sugar cookie or refrigerated sugar cookie rolls.

Sprinkles

Star Sprinkles

Icing bags

Star tips

3 round circle cookie cutters, small to large

Directions:

Make 3 different sizes of sugar cookie circles, small to large. Stack each cookie starting with the large circle, add a swirl of green icing and Christmas colored sprinkles, add the medium size cookie on top, a green swirl and sprinkles and the smallest cookie circle topped with a green swirl, sprinkles and a star.

Buttercream icing

2 sticks of butter (room temperature)

7 cups of powdered sugar

1/4 cup of milk

Vanilla or your favorite extract flavor

Green food color

Cream butter in mixer for 2 minutes, add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time slowly with milk and beat until smooth for several minutes

Add extracts.