College student accused of posting pictures of classmates on sex fetish websites

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A student at the University of Miami is accused of taking photos of his female classmates from social media and posting them on creepy sex websites, according to the Miami Herald.

Alex Zhang, 25, has been suspended from the university after he allegedly took photos from the students’ social media pages and uploaded them to the sex fetish websites. The photos were posted on bulletin-board type websites focused on foot fetishes and “creep shots,” which is the sexualization of photos taken in public places.

The accusations came to light last week when several victims found the photos on the websites.

According to a court document, Zhang has been at the center of several complaints, including stalking and harassment claims dating back to 2015.

In December 2015, he was accused of taking photos of a student at a local bar. In April 2016, a sexual harassment complaint was filed against Zhang and the school ordered him to stay away from the student.

“It is also our commitment to thoroughly investigate and adjudicate any allegations of inappropriate behavior among our students, while at the same time providing a safe atmosphere as an inquiry moves forward,” the medical school said in a statement.

Mary Ann Franks, a University of Miami law professor, says the case could be hard to define because Zhang’s alleged act is not “directed directly at” the victims and may not qualify as stalking and harassment.

A student estimates more than 50 UM students are on the sites.