Charges dropped against former Davidson County prosecutor
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Charges against a former Davidson County assistant district attorney accused of trying to buy a superior court judge seat have been dropped, according to court documents.
Wendy Joyce Terry has completed a two-year deferred prosecution agreement, completing all community work service and paying all court costs and fines, the documents said.
Terry was indicted on six charges, including two counts of felony buying and selling offices, in 2015, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Terry was also charged with felony obstructing justice, misdemeanor primary/election violation, attempt to obtain property by false pretenses and attempt to violate campaign contribution limitation.
The indictment alleged that Terry sent a text message on July 23, 2015, to Judge April Wood of Davidson District Court, offering to contribute $20,000 to Wood’s campaign if Wood convinced her husband, Lexington lawyer Jeffrey Berg Jr., to drop out of the race to unseat Judge Theodore Royster of Davidson Superior Court.
Terry had been with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office for more than 10 years prior to her resignation in 2015.