DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Five people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Davidson County Wednesday evening.

The wreck happened at Interstate 85 and U.S. 64 shortly before 7 p.m.

A van coming off of the I-85 ramp hit a Ford Mustang traveling on U.S. 64.

Troopers said five people were injured and one of them had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter.

The identities of those involved in the wreck have not been released.