Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Yanceyville Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Yanceyville Street and American Legion Street at 4:22 a.m. after several people called 911 to report the incident.

A crash reconstruction officer determined that a man was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry northbound on Yanceyville Street when an adult female entered the roadway in front of his vehicle, resulting in the in vehicle striking the woman.

Police have identified the injured woman and are attempting to notify family members of her condition, the release said.

The man driving the Camry was not injured. He has not been charged with any offense at this point in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.