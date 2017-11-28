× SC man charged with manslaughter after shooting suspected burglar

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man faces manslaughter charges after fatally shooting a burglary suspect in the back, according to The Island Packet.

The shooting happened on Oct. 12 when Jeffrey Bradley and “several others” were allegedly robbing a home in Greenville.

Deputies say Bradley was shot in the back by Stephenson while running from the home. Stephenson is believed to have been a “bystander and neighbor who heard the commotion.”

Warrants say Stephenson “used an operable firearm to unlawfully kill the victim, Jeffrey Bradley, without malice but with reckless disregard for life or safety of others.”

Stephenson is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He has since bonded out of the Greenville County Detention Center.