Reidsville man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into residence

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested Monday after police say he crashed a stolen car into a residence.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, Reidsville Police responded to the area of Roanoke and Warner streets regarding a vehicle crash involving a residence.

When officers arrived, they located Taylor Joel Meeks, 20, of Reidsville, fleeing from the scene. Witnesses identified Meeks as the driver of the motor vehicle. Further investigation revealed the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

Meeks is charged with felony possession of stolen vehicle, hit and run, careless and reckless driving, and no operators license.

He is being held under a $10,000 secured bond in the Rockingham County Jail. His court date is Jan. 29, 2018.

No other information was available.